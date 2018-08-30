The Government must stop murky games and release no-deal analysis

The people must have the chance to reject this Brexit mess with a final say on the deal, including the option to remain in the EU.

By Tom Brake, Aug 30, 2018 10:08

The union flag flying next to the EU flag.

The Government have refused to guarantee that MPs will see the full impact analysis of a no-deal Brexit before the final vote on departure from the EU.

The Government are clearly losing the plot.

Refusing to show MPs the full damage a no-deal Brexit would inflict on our country makes a mockery of the discredited mantra 'Taking Back Control'.

The Government must stop these murky games and pledge to release this analysis.

There's no denying a no-deal would be a disaster, but the Chequers proposal would be equally bad. No one should kid themselves that there is a good deal.

The Government are clearly losing the plot.

In the same breath they talk up trade with Africa and claim that a no-Deal Brexit with our largest trading partner, the EU, would not be a catastrophe.

This week, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation warned that it is “not realistic” to believe the UK can start trading under WTO rules the day after Brexit in March.

Without WTO rules, just imagine the true scale of the crisis facing the country

The damage for businesses and families unveiled in the Conservative Government’s no-deal Brexit papers are clear to see.

But the Government’s assertions were based on falling back on WTO rules and now even the WTO have warned there is no certainty the UK can follow these immediately.

Without WTO rules, just imagine the true scale of the crisis facing the country now because of Theresa May’s incompetent Government.

No matter what the deal, Brexit will be a disaster.

The people must have the chance to reject this Brexit mess with a final say on the deal, including the option to remain in the EU.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy