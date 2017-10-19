The Government must listen after UC defeat

Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions spokesperson Stephen Lloyd MP said:

"The government has shown contempt for parliament by yet again seeking to ignore votes that happen to be inconvenient. Parliamentary votes are meant to matter, this is not a debating society.

"None of this changes the fact that the government's Universal Credit proposals are a slow motion car crash. The government lost the argument, and now it has lost the vote.

"Ministers must now re-consider these proposals that will draw millions into poverty. Parliament has spoken, the government has a duty, a moral duty, to now listen.

"Maybe it is Theresa May who needs to ring an emergency hotline to get some help running the country."