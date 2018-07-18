Two weeks ago, I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy. His name is Gabriel and we adore him.

My situation isn't typical - I'm an MP. I'm not only an MP, I'm the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats.

And our party's goal right now - above all else - is to stop Brexit. We want to give the people the final say on the Brexit deal, including the option to remain in the EU.

At first I was lost for words, now I am angry.

Last night there was a crucial vote. When I knew I couldn't be there, I made sure I was 'paired'. This happens all the time in Parliament. As I could not vote, a Conservative MP agreed not to vote as well, balancing things out.

But then, at the last minute, the Conservatives went back on their word. The MP I was 'paired' with turned up and voted.

It seems that there are no depths to which the Conservatives won't stoop to deliver their destructive, divisive Brexit.

We can't let the Conservatives decide the Brexit deal on their own. We have to give the people the final say, including the option to remain in Europe.

