Three government defeats in a day 😳

Yesterday, Parliament found the Conservative Government in contempt over its failure to release their Brexit legal advice.

So they are publishing the full advice this morning – and our team of experts are ready to pour over the detail and find out what they were trying to hide.

Last night, an important amendment also passed – giving control back to MPs if the Brexit deal is voted down next week.

MPs no longer have the threat of a No Deal hanging over their head if they don’t back Theresa May’s poor Brexit deal.

MPs must now vote against Theresa May’s deal – and use the powers they have been granted to back giving the people a Final Say.

We’ve identified 14 key Conservative MPs that represent Remain constituencies. We want to convince them to reject Theresa May's deal - and instead vote to give the people a final say.

You can help here: libdems.org.uk/brexit-mp

Thank you. With your help, we are going to win a final say.