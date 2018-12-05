Liberal Democrats

Three government defeats in a day 😳

Yesterday, Theresa May faced the worst day of defeats suffered by any Government in 40 years.

By Bansri Buddhdev, Dec 05, 2018 12:12

Palace of Westminster.
Parliament found the Conservative Government in contempt over its failure to release their Brexit legal advice

Yesterday, Parliament found the Conservative Government in contempt over its failure to release their Brexit legal advice.

So they are publishing the full advice this morning – and our team of experts are ready to pour over the detail and find out what they were trying to hide.

Last night, an important amendment also passed – giving control back to MPs if the Brexit deal is voted down next week.

MPs no longer have the threat of a No Deal hanging over their head if they don’t back Theresa May’s poor Brexit deal.

MPs must now vote against Theresa May’s deal – and use the powers they have been granted to back giving the people a Final Say.

We’ve identified 14 key Conservative MPs that represent Remain constituencies. We want to convince them to reject Theresa May's deal - and instead vote to give the people a final say.

You can help here: libdems.org.uk/brexit-mp

Thank you. With your help, we are going to win a final say.

