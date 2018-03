Millions of Jewish families and friends across the world will come together tonight to celebrate Passover.

They will reflect on the struggle of the Jewish people to be free.

For people of all faiths and none, the story told at Passover is a reminder of the importance of freedom, and standing up for the oppressed.

It is also an opportunity for us to recognise the valuable contribution Britain’s Jewish communities make to our country today.

To everyone celebrating Passover, Chag Pesach Sameach!