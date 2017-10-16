Tom Brake responds to McDonnell comments on 'no deal' Brexit

“The Lib Dems will work with any party to stop a ‘No Deal’ scenario and would vote against a No Deal outcome in Parliament. ‘No Deal’ would mean ports at a standstill with ferries unable to unload and load, aircraft stranded at airports and manufacturers operating ‘Just in Time’ production reduced to ‘Never on Time’.

“The spirit of cooperation amongst parties opposed to a damaging Brexit should extend to the Labour leadership, who were totally absent during the EU referendum. They must back the multi-party call for the British people to have a vote on the final deal. This is the only way to secure an exit from Brexit and avert the destructive consequences of Brexit."