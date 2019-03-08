On Friday, we will proudly celebrate International Women’s Day. A day to honour the trailblazers, disruptors and advocates boldly challenging misogyny and oppression in all its forms.

Over the last few years, there has been a palpable cultural shift in our approach to gender inequality. As a society, we are making significant strides in the battle against gender oppression.

In the last few months alone, our MPs have led the charge in criminalising upskirting and have successfully pushed for proxy voting for new parents in the House of Commons. But there is still a long way to go.

We cannot afford to rest until women and girls everywhere are treated with the same dignity and respect as men.

Here are a few things you can do to help us amplify that message today:

Today and every day let us fight for full equal rights for all women without exception.

Happy International Women’s Day!