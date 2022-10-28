Job Title: Training Coordinator

Responsible to: Head of Field Resources

Salary: £26,000-£32,000 per annum

Benefit: 3% Employer’s Pension Contribution and HQ rewards package

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Home based, with occasional travel

The Role:

The Training Coordinator will ensure that our member training content is designed and delivered to meet people’s needs across the party and offers clear progression routes. They will coordinate, facilitate and produce a continuous programme of member training.

The Person:

Are you someone who can work independently and proactively without supervision? You will need to be highly motivated and possess exceptional organisational and interpersonal skills to coordinate with a range of stakeholders, volunteers and staff to deliver top quality training and development.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

