20th November is Trans Day of Remembrance. Every year, we take a moment to remember those in the trans community who have been lost too soon. Too many are killed or are made to feel like they have no choice but to end their lives for simply being who they are.

We proudly champion the T, alongside the LGB, for a society where no-one is made to feel unsafe or worthless because of who they are or who they love.

We in the Liberal Democrats stand with our trans friends. We proudly champion the T, alongside the LGB, for a society where no-one is made to feel unsafe or worthless because of who they are or who they love.

It’s why we continue to fight against the unfair Spousal Veto - where a married trans person has to bow to the will of their partner in regard to being allowed to transition. Being forced to seek permission from another in order to express your personal identity is plain wrong. Layla Moran, our MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, announced the Liberal Democrats’ policy of abolishing the Spousal Veto at our party conference, and Baroness Barker, Lib Dem Peer, recently introduced a Private Member’s Bill to do just that.

In the past year reports of hate crimes against trans people have risen by 81%

It’s why we call for reform of the Gender Recognition Act - a system where a trans person must pay a prohibitive amount of money and provide ‘evidence’ to a panel of bureaucrats who decide whether they are trans enough to be legally recognised as their gender. The government’s cowardly bending to the anti-trans rhetoric in the media has led to the abandonment of any reform plans for the foreseeable future.

Trans people can’t wait until it’s politically convenient for them to exist.

In the past year:

Reports of hate crimes against trans people have risen by 81%

28% of trans people have suffered domestic abuse

36% of trans students have been harassed or discriminated against by their own university staff

41% of trans people have been the victim of a hate crime

On Trans Day of Remembrance we remember the lives lost as a result of transphobia. Today we are reminded that transphobia is never funny or trivial, & that it can be fatal. Let us end anti-trans violence & discrimination for good. pic.twitter.com/H0cccIuAgX — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 20, 2019

The Liberal Democrats are fighting for a brighter future for the LGBTQ+ community, and today we pause to remember those taken from us along the way.

Trans people can’t wait until it’s politically convenient for them to exist.

We need to sort this out now.

Trans rights are human rights.

The Liberal Democrats are fighting for a brighter future for the LGBTQ+ community, and today we pause to remember those taken from us along the way.