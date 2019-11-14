Transgender Awareness Week

Liberal Democrats

This Trans Awareness Week, Jo Swinson asks that we not only celebrate trans and gender non-conforming people, but bring attention to the injustices made against them, too.

By Jo Swinson, Nov 14, 2019 2:11

No one should live in fear of harassment or physical violence.

Trans Awareness Week is a time dedicated to celebrating trans and gender non-conforming people. 

It is also an important opportunity. We must bring attention to the continued injustices and inequalities faced by trans people today

The week will culminate in the Trans Day of Remembrance. This is a day to honour those who have either been killed or have taken their own lives as a result of transphobia. As we pause to we remember the lives lost, we are reminded that transphobia is never funny or trivial. It can be fatal.

No one should live in fear of harassment or physical violence. However, this remains an everyday reality for many trans individuals. 

This must change.

We see you, we support you and we stand with you as proud allies.

The Conservative government’s consultation on the Gender Recognition Act last year should have been a move towards greater equality. 

However, it resulted in a toxic debate. The media exacerbated this through widespread misreporting and fearmongering. 

It’s been appalling to see the identities and existence of trans people debated and questioned. 

I can only imagine how utterly depressing it must be to see your very existence questioned and disputed online and in the media every single day.

To our friends in the trans community, we see you, we support you and we stand with you as proud allies. Thank you for your strength and resilience. 

We will keep fighting until you are treated with the dignity and respect you deserve.

