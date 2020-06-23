Extend the Brexit transition period

It's been four years since the EU referendum and the UK has left the EU.

Liberal Democrats are passionately pro-European and while this is a hard pill to swallow for many of us, the issues now at hand are not about Leave or Remain.

At a time when the UK could face the biggest economic crisis in hundreds of years, it is unthinkable that the government would rush through a half-heated deal, or worse get no deal at all.

Food shortages, medicine shortages, and an unprecedented hit to jobs and livelihoods: that is what the UK is facing if we crash out of the EU without a deal.

That's why today, on the anniversary of the EU Referendum, we are calling on the government to ensure the UK does not crash out of the transition period without a deal.

It is vital the government extend the transition period. With a week to go for them to do so, there is still time.

Whilst the prime minister continues to oppose extending the transition period, he must at least be honest about what this means for our country.

Liberal Democrats are also urging Boris Johnson to provide assessments as to the impact of a no-deal Brexit at the end of the year, and to ensure Parliament has proper scrutiny over the decision.

The government must put the national interest first.