Treasurer, Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform

Location: Flexible (our meetings take place via Zoom)

Time requirement: Variable, roughly two hours a week

Remuneration: N/A; this is a volunteer role

Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform (LDER) seeks a Treasurer to join its executive and manage its finances. Like all positions on the LDER executive, this is a voluntary role.

LDER is an established associate organisation of the party, dedicated to moving the UK to an equal, proportionate electoral system after the next General Election (Go to www.lder.org/Our Objectives for full details). As a member of LDER executive, the successful applicant will, as well as fulfilling Treasury duties, be able to join LDER’s campaigning work.

It is recommended that you read the full job description if you would like to know more about this role.

If you are interested, please write to us setting out briefly your background with the party and your financial skills/equivalent roles you have held.

Write to [email protected]

We look forward to hearing from you.

LDER Executive

January 2022

(See www. lder.org/About Us for details of the LDER executive)