Trump state visit would be "completely wrong"

After Charlottesville, a state visit by Donald Trump would be completely inappropriate. It's high time that his invitation was withdrawn.

By Vince Cable, Aug 16, 2017 11:08

The events of the last few days have shocked and appalled the entire world.

Images of Nazis, marching in American streets, terrorist attacks on peaceful protestors. Every world leader should be able to condemn that.

Donald Trump's response to these tragic events has been shocking.

He has shown that he is unable to detach himself from the extreme-right and racial supremacists.

It would be completely wrong to have Donald Trump visit the UK on a State Visit

Vince Cable

The fact he remains highly dependent on White House advisors from the extreme-right shows he is firmly anchored in this detestable worldview.

It would be completely wrong to have this man visit the UK on a State Visit.

The government should be following the far more prudent example to relations with the US President set by Angela Merkel in Germany.

