Twitter algorithms

By Dan Schmeising, Sep 05, 2019 6:09

Twitter plays an important part in modern political discourse. It's often the medium through which news breaks (or leaks). 

On Twitter, there are 3 main ways we interact with a tweet.

  • Liking the tweet
  • Replying to the tweet
  • Retweeting, or retweeting a tweet with a comment

Beyond this, the twitter algorithm doesn't differentiate between interactions.

If you are commenting on a tweet to agree with it, or disagree with it – it counts the same. And Twitter will show the tweet that you interacted with to your followers, even if you disagree with it.

The same goes for with retweeting with a comment.

So what does this have to do with Pro-Brexit content?

Essentially, it’s controversial.

From making ludicrous comments on giving £350 million to the NHS, to attacking immigrants, to anything else.

It’s marmite and begging to be contradicted, torn down with hot takes or explained with dry facts.

And when we explain it away, we also promote it to our followers – and not all of them will have the firm Remain convictions that you have.

Well, what should I be doing?

There are two main things.

Firstly, ignore pro-Brexit content.

Your interaction, no matter how good, just grows their reach.

Secondly, create with progressive, liberal, Remain content.

Someone who does this to great effect is Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the American Democrat Congresswoman.

Positivity, outrage, controversy and humour. She addresses and tackles Trump and Republican attacks, but she does it occasionally, on her own terms and for the most part, she drives the attacks.

See this absolute gem

Or for more serious content.

Jo Swinson is also fantastic at this.

Or with this biting economic analysis.

And sometimes all you need is a well-timed gif. 

And finally, interact with progressive, liberal, Remain content.

You can make sure your Twitter feed is full of great content by giving a follow to these accounts: 

Who to follow

So that's the formula

1. Ignore the Brexiteer bait

2. Use positivity, outrage, controversy and humour to create progressive, Liberal content

3. Share and interact only with tweets you're happy for your followers to see. 

And finally

If you want to change the game, fight the air war with us and win over more progressives to the Liberal Democrat cause, why not join the Lib Dem Digital Campaigners?  

