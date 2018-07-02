Typeform Data Breach

One of our suppliers, Typeform, informed us that on the 3rd May 2018 they suffered a data breach – and data from Liberal Democrat members was among the data affected.

You will have received an email if your data was affected.

Typeform have informed us that an external hacker managed to get unauthorised access to one of our recent Member Experience Survey and downloaded the results.



This survey contained names and email address, so we are asking affected members to watch out for potential phishing scams or spam emails. This survey also contained information about political opinions, such as the campaigns and policy areas that are most important to you.



The survey did not contain any financial details and no other data held on any other systems has been compromised in this breach.



We are in communication with Typeform and will be re-evaluating our relationship with them in light of this incident.



We take the security of your data seriously and if we are not satisfied that sufficient steps have been taken to secure your data, we will terminate our relationship with Typeform.



We have also voluntarily reported this incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office.



We’re incredibly sorry that this happened and if you have any other questions about the data breach, please feel free to contact us by emailing help@libdems.org.uk – we’ll do our best to answer any queries you may have.



Sir Nick Harvey