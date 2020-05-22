UK must stand up for Hong Kong

It has been confirmed that Beijing is introducing a resolution that would bypass Hong Kong local law-making processes in order to impose a new ‘national security law’ on the territory.

We cannot sit back and watch this violation of rights and freedoms.

It is clear that China no longer cares for the ‘one country, two systems’ agreement made between the UK and China during the Handover.

Alistair Carmichael, our Foreign Affairs Spokesperson and Chair of the APPG on Hong Kong said:

“This is a naked power-grab by Beijing, demonstrating a complete lack of respect for the Joint Declaration.

The Chinese government have reneged on the promises made to protect and enhance their rights and freedoms.

The UK has a moral and legal duty to act. The Conservative government must reopen the British National Overseas (BNO) Passport scheme and extend it to give the people of Hong Kong the right to live in the UK. "

The UK has a legal and a moral duty to act

That's why we tabled a Bill that would re-open the offer of a British National Overseas (BNO) passports for Hong Kong citizens and extend the scheme to provide the “right of abode”, allowing a person to live or work indefinitely in the UK.

We are calling on the Government to support our Bill, which will have its second reading in Parliament on 11th September 2020.