UK's weekly payment to EU half the £350m Brexiteers claimed

The UK's contribution to the EU has fallen to the lowest level in five years and it's less than half the amount the Brexiteers claimed.

By Tom Brake, Aug 07, 2017 4:08

New Treasury figures have revealed that the UK made a net payment of roughly £156m a week to the European Union in 2016/17, the lowest level for five years.

Treasury figures suggest the UK's net contribution to the EU budget for the 12 months to March 2017 was £8.1bn, or around £156m a week.

The Leave campaign promised £350m extra a week for the NHS.

Not only have the Brexiteers failed to stump up this extra cash, but it turns out the UK's contribution to the EU was less than half what they claimed.

This contribution pales in comparison to the economic benefits we get from being part of the single market and customs union.

The best way to ensure the NHS receives the funding it desperately needs is to prevent an extreme Brexit that would blow a massive hole in the public finances.

