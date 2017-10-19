UK facing "fly-tipping epidemic" with 1 million incidents in a year

The Liberal Democrats have called on the government to act to tackle Britain's "fly-tipping epidemic," as figures revealed fly-tipping incidents topped a million this year for the first time since 2008.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 19, 2017 4:10

Wera Hobouse.

• Local authorities in England recorded 1,002,154 cases of fly-tipping in 2016-17, up 7% on the previous year. This is equivalent to 114 every hour.

• The estimated cost to the taxpayer for clearing up fly-tipping was £58 million, up 16% on the previous year

• The number of prosecutions for fly-tipping fell by a quarter to 1,602, compared to 2,135 the previous year

Wera Hobhouse MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, commented:

“Britain’s fly-tipping epidemic is spiralling out of control.

“Our roads and countryside are being turned into rubbish dumps, costing the taxpayer millions, but too many fly-tippers are being let off the hook.

“The government needs to do more to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“Cash-strapped councils need more funding so they can increase bin collections and stop charging people to get rid of large household goods.”

