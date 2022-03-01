We can’t turn our back on those fleeing Ukraine.

These are families desperately fleeing war with their children. Let them in.

A terrible human tragedy is unfolding before our eyes, as a direct result of Putin’s maniacal aggression.

Coverage of the past week has seen scores of people desperate to get out of Ukraine before it’s too late, including LGBT+ people, journalists and activists who fear persecution at the hands of Russian forces. We’ve seen parents with children seeking safety for their families from Putin’s war machine.

The UK has a proud and long history of supporting those fleeing war and persecution, and we must once again step up.

This crisis demands a coordinated humanitarian response. Anything less would play right into Putin’s hands by destabilising our continent even further. The UK has a proud and long history of supporting those fleeing war and persecution, and we must once again step up and play a central part in supporting those feeling Ukraine.

Instead, the Conservative government’s response has been woefully inadequate. Limiting support to those with close family already in the UK or worse, implying they should apply to come and pick fruit as if on a gap year, is completely wrong. We cannot turn our backs on Ukrainians in their hour of need.

We need to make an ambitious commitment to settle Ukrainian refugees in this country.



Boris Johnson should follow the lead of our European neighbours and set up a simple, rapid scheme to resettle Ukrainian refugees in the UK. Anything less would be a failure of moral leadership, an abdication of duty, and leave thousands at risk.

Liberal Democrats are calling for:

A fast, ambitious resettlement scheme for Ukrainian refugees to come safely to the UK.

Scrapping of the law that criminalises Ukrainian refugees coming here to claim asylum.

A five-year funding package for every person a local council resettles.

People across the UK are urging the Government to stand with Ukrainians and offer them sanctuary. The Home Secretary should come back to Parliament urgently to announce a full refugee scheme to offer Ukrainians sanctuary in the UK.

SIGN our petition calling for a full and ambitious resettlement scheme for those fleeing war in Ukraine. ⬇️



Sign the petition now

