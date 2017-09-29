Universal Credit Tory rebellion shows cuts must be reversed in Autumn Budget

"There is a mounting sense that the government could be defeated if it does not immediately pause the roll-out of Universal Credit.

"The roll-out has been an utter failure so far, with many claimants waiting over two months for their first payment and some relying on loans to survive. Rent arrears among universal credit claimants are also through the roof.

"If the Conservatives are serious about helping ordinary people get ahead in life, they must immediately pause the roll-out of Universal Credit until these issues are resolved. Reversing the huge cuts to UC in this Autumn's budget would be a good start.

"Universal credit was supported by the Liberal Democrats in coalition because it promised to make work pay.

"Sadly, under this Tory Government it has been cut to shreds, leaving families worse off and with weaker incentives to find work."