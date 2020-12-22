Unpaid carers at Christmas

2020 has been an extremely difficult and upsetting year for everyone.

The extra pressures carers face over the festive season can be exhausting.

While people up and down the country typically use the festive period to relax after a busy year, the Government’s continued failures have caused further heartbreak and stress.

One group in particular will be feeling the consequences of Boris Johnson’s last minute decision to tighten restrictions before Christmas: unpaid carers.

They already do a remarkable and important job under difficult circumstances, but the extra pressures they face throughout the festive season can be exhausting.

£67.25 a week it’s not nearly enough. Many of those on Carer’s Allowance are struggling to make ends meet.



That’s why the Lib Dems are calling on the Government to immediately raise Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year.



Agree? Back our campaign: https://t.co/I9ZEWqrQfF pic.twitter.com/Gqzy0SBjIm — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) December 6, 2020

This year, more than ever, too many carers are at breaking point. We must do far more to support them.

Around 900,000 full-time unpaid carers currently rely on Carer’s Allowance – but at just £67.25 a week, it’s not nearly enough.

Raising Carer's Allowance by £1,000 a year could make a huge difference to unpaid carers everywhere.

It is the lowest benefit of its kind and another example of how carers are too often an afterthought for many politicians.

Liberal Democrats are fighting to ensure that carers across the UK feel seen and valued.

That’s why we’re calling on the Government to immediately raise Carer’s Allowance by £1,000 a year.

As we approach a bleak end to an already miserable year, this uplift could make a huge difference to unpaid carers everywhere.