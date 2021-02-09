Taking a stand on the Uyghur genocide

The evidence that a genocide is now occurring in western China is so clear, that the UK and the whole world must now stand up to Beijing and use every available tool to stop it.

We must remember when we failed to stand up against human rights abuses in the past, and recall the images from British sporting history like the England football team’s Nazi salutes in the 1930s and the rebel cricket tours to South Africa in the 1980s.

The 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will be used as a propaganda tool for a regime committing genocide.

No-one can be proud of past failures to act, so today we must act.

No doubt we will hear teams, sponsors and governing bodies say the Olympics and Paralympics should be separate from politics and that they are just concentrating on sport. But in the face of genocide, that just isn’t good enough.

We can't allow our athletes, businesses & our country to be bullied by a government that is committing genocide.



I'm calling for Britain to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing if the Chinese government continues its Uyghur genocide👇https://t.co/hiy4UBJXVd — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) February 8, 2021

The 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will be used as a propaganda tool for a regime committing genocide. Team GB, ParalympicsGB and the Government have a moral responsibility to consider if sending a team to these Games is really the right thing to do.

The Liberal Democrats believe the UK must stand up for those in the world without a voice.

Unless the conditions we have set out are met, and met quickly, then Team GB, Paralympics GB and the Government should announce a boycott of the Games.

Our brightest and best athletes should not be forced to be part of a propaganda exercise for the Chinese Communist Party whilst it tries to wipe the Uyghur people off the face of the planet.