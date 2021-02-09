Liberal Democrats

Taking a stand on the Uyghur genocide

What's happening in western China amounts to a genocide. We must do whatever we can to pressure the Chinese Government to end this barbarism.

By Sir Ed Davey MP, Feb 09, 2021 11:02

The evidence that a genocide is now occurring in western China is so clear, that the UK and the whole world must now stand up to Beijing and use every available tool to stop it.

We must remember when we failed to stand up against human rights abuses in the past, and recall the images from British sporting history like the England football team’s Nazi salutes in the 1930s and the rebel cricket tours to South Africa in the 1980s.

The 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will be used as a propaganda tool for a regime committing genocide.

No-one can be proud of past failures to act, so today we must act.

No doubt we will hear teams, sponsors and governing bodies say the Olympics and Paralympics should be separate from politics and that they are just concentrating on sport. But in the face of genocide, that just isn’t good enough.

The 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games will be used as a propaganda tool for a regime committing genocide. Team GB, ParalympicsGB and the Government have a moral responsibility to consider if sending a team to these Games is really the right thing to do.

The Liberal Democrats believe the UK must stand up for those in the world without a voice.

Unless the conditions we have set out are met, and met quickly, then Team GB, Paralympics GB and the Government should announce a boycott of the Games.

Our brightest and best athletes should not be forced to be part of a propaganda exercise for the Chinese Communist Party whilst it tries to wipe the Uyghur people off the face of the planet.

