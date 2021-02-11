Liberal Democrats

Tackling Vaccine Disinformation

Catch up with BBC Newsnight, covering Lib Dem Councillor Rabina Khan's efforts to tackle vaccine disinformation in Tower Hamlets.

By Liberal Democrats, Feb 11, 2021 11:02

Mass vaccination is our best way of pulling through this terrible pandemic.

Sadly there has been a worrying rise in fake news and disinformation about the vaccine. Often this is spread by social media, with no scientific evidence.

That's why it's so important that we have dedicated councillors like Rabina Khan going into her community, meeting with people in a socially distanced way, and addressing their concerns directly.

We will pull through this together - but we must tackle vaccine disinformation.

