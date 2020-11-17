We cannot stand by as thousands are left homeless this winter

With coronavirus putting the most vulnerable in our communities at risk, we must ensure no one is left behind.

2020 has seen a sharp rise in rough sleeping. Without a home to stay in, these people are at a higher risk of catching the virus and have no way to self-isolate.

The homelessness crisis is not new, and is not going away once we defeat Covid.

Now more than ever, we need a compassionate approach to homelessness.

Rough sleepers urgently need accommodation, health checks and support in the face of the Covid crisis.

The homeless may be particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.



The government has a duty of care for rough sleepers, and it should start by scrapping the Vagrancy Act, which criminalises people simply for being homeless. Sign our petition today > https://t.co/jWcFlmt9Wt pic.twitter.com/UZkcB0FvU6 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 6, 2020

Even before coronavirus hit the UK, Liberal Democrats have been fighting to scrap the Vagrancy Act - a law that criminalises homelessness. It’s a cruel, Dickensian law and has no place in modern Britain.

Back in March, I introduced a Vagrancy (Repeal) Bill to Parliament. Put simply, my Bill would put the Vagrancy Act on the ash heap of history, where it belongs.

It’s Second Reading is scheduled for 12th March 2021, but we need urgent action now to help our most vulnerable.

Ministers must ringfence emergency funding for local councils to permanently accommodate rough sleepers.

They must also produce a long-term plan to end rough sleeping, including supporting my Bill to scrap the Vagrancy Act.

This is a moral issue; we simply cannot allow people to suffer like this. We must have action now.