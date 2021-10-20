Another step towards scrapping the Vagrancy Act 🙌

We did it!

The Vagrancy Bill is a blunt outdated instrument that makes criminals of rough sleepers. It hurts the people most in need in our society.

Liberal Democrats have been fighting to scrap it for years. And today, the Prime Minister has been dragged kicking and screaming to a point where even he admits it needs to go.

This is a huge win for us. But now we have to make sure the Government keeps its word.

It's been 8 months since the Govt said the outdated and cruel Vagrancy Act should be 'consigned to history' and yet at today's #PMQs the PM was still dragging his heels over the issue. (1/3) — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) October 20, 2021

The Conservatives have refused to commit to a timetable or mechanism for scrapping the Act. And with winter around the corner, there’s no time to waste.

Government dithering will ruin lives. Each week, nearly 200 years since this Bill was signed into law, it's still used to prosecute an average of 10 people. All for the crime of falling into desperate hardship.

We're asking Boris Johnson to stop dragging his feet. He must set out exactly when this cruel law will be scrapped with a target of doing so by Christmas. Will you add your voice to ours?

Being a Liberal Democrat means fighting for a fairer deal - for everyone. And today, together, we've won a huge victory for those who need that fairer deal the most.

Rough sleeping is an emergency. Scrapping this bill is a vital step on the road to ensuring that everyone has a roof over their head. This Government must deliver on its commitments.

Add your voice to ours today and call for this cruel antiquated law to be scrapped ASAP.