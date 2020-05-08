Victory in Europe Day 75th Anniversary

On this 75th anniversary of VE Day we remember all those who put their lives at risk to defend our freedoms and defeat fascism.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices made during the Second World War, Liberal Democrat Acting Leader Ed Davey said:

"Today we honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as all today's armed forces who continue to sacrifice so much to keep us all safe. We cannot thank them enough for what they are doing at home and around the world today, defending freedom.



"We must never grow complacent or be fooled into thinking that war is impossible.

This anniversary we must honour the sacrifices made and recommit to ensuring that international cooperation and hard-won peace across Europe is protected so that we may never suffer the death and destruction of World War II again."



Lib Dem Defence Spokesperson Jamie Stone also paid tribute, saying:



"Although the 75th anniversary of VE Day will be spent under lockdown, we can all take this opportunity to honour those who sacrificed for our freedom.



Today I remember my uncle Gavin, who was still an active British Soldier in Germany as the guns fell silent on VE day. He continued in service until February 1946.

He writes in his war memoirs of the horrors of finding concentration camps and ‘the age of fraternisation’ where he could help rebuild Germany.

He was fortunate enough to return home, but many of his brothers in arms were not.

Jamie's mother and his uncle, Gavin.