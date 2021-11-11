Liberal Democrats

Read the manifestos: your Vice President candidates

Six candidates want to be your first ever Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities. Who are they? Find out more here:

By Greg Foster, Nov 11, 2021 5:11

Voting opened today in the election for our first ever Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities. Over the next few days, members will receive an email or letter advising them of how to vote for the candidate of their choice and members have until 1200 on Friday December 10th.

You can read the manifestos the candidates have produced for the election here:

Amna Ahmad.

Roderick Lynch.

Tahir Maher.

Julliet Makhapila.

Rabi Martins.

Marisha Ray.

*Candidates appear here in alphabetical order by surname.

You can also join us for hustings, to hear more from the candidates. Scheduled so far are:

Scottish and Welsh Party joint event
Thursday 25th November, 19:00-20:30
Register now ➜

English Party
Saturday 27th November, 17:00-18:30
Register now ➜

Racial Diversity Campaign
Wednesday 8th of December, 18:00-19:30
Register now ➜

