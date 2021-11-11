Read the manifestos: your Vice President candidates

Voting opened today in the election for our first ever Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities. Over the next few days, members will receive an email or letter advising them of how to vote for the candidate of their choice and members have until 1200 on Friday December 10th.

You can read the manifestos the candidates have produced for the election here:

Amna Ahmad.

Roderick Lynch.

Tahir Maher.

Julliet Makhapila.

Rabi Martins.

Marisha Ray.

*Candidates appear here in alphabetical order by surname.

You can also join us for hustings, to hear more from the candidates. Scheduled so far are:

Scottish and Welsh Party joint event

Thursday 25th November, 19:00-20:30

English Party

Saturday 27th November, 17:00-18:30

Racial Diversity Campaign

Wednesday 8th of December, 18:00-19:30

