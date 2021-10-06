Vice Presidential Election 2021!

This Autumn, we say goodbye to Isabelle Parasram, our Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities.

Isabelle has been a tremendous advocate, leader and example in the Party and she will be greatly missed. We wish her all the best in her new role as Chief Executive of Social Value UK, which has led to her making the difficult decision to step back from the demands of the Vice Presidential role.

What comes next?

Autumn Conference passed a business motion finalising arrangements for the direct election of this Vice President role, and we are delighted to be firing the starting gun next week.

The timetable for the election is below, the rules are available in our Constitution and the Returning Officer's team will issue more detailed instructions to anyone expressing an interest in the role. With nominations opening next week, why not consider encouraging someone to put their name forward?

Anyone interested in running to be Vice President should submit their consent to nomination here (that link will become usable from Monday October 11th). Anyone who signals their consent to nomination will be contacted by the Returning Officer's team and provided with further information about the election process.

Candidates require the nomination of no fewer than 200 members across no fewer than 20 local parties (for this purpose including the Young Liberals). Members wishing to nominate require a nomination code, available on request here (that link will become usable from Monday October 11th) Anyone wishing to send a paper nomination should contact [email protected].

Will there be hustings?

Yes! Hustings are being coordinated centrally by the Returning Officer's team and a full slate of events will be publicised by the close of nominations. Candidates will only be required to attend the eight official hustings sanctioned but other events will also be taking place.

If you would like to organise an official hustings, please make your application here, and the Returning Officer's team will consider it. We cannot guarantee that your application will be selected as we expect high demand.

Outline election timetable

Nominations open - October 11th, 09:00 (Mon)

Nominations close - October 27th, 12:00 (Wed)

Ballot opens - November 12th, 12:00 (Fri)

Ballot closes - December 10th, 12:00 (Fri)

Count and declaration - December 13th, 18:00 (Mon)