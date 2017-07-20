I want to lead the Liberal Democrats because I am ambitious about our future.

I believe we are the only party that can represent the millions of liberal-minded people alarmed by the direction this country is taking: people, whether they voted remain or leave, who hate the intolerance, xenophobia and division that the Brexit vote unleashed.

I want the Liberal Democrats to be at the centre of political life: a credible, effective party of national and local government, and a voice of sanity on Europe.

To achieve this, we will have to fight for every vote and every seat.

It can be done: we have a record membership and the enormous energy that thousands of new members have brought to the party.

I believe I have the ability to give that energy a lead, to hit the headlines and to put our party at the centre of political debate.

Vince

Vince Cable

Leader of the Liberal Democrats