Vince Cable: Shubh Diwali!

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 19, 2017 8:10

Vince Cable in Twickenham

The festival of lights is upon us once again; across the country streets will be aglow with lights and decorations as thousands of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists gather to celebrate the ancient festival of Diwali. 

Celebrations such as these speak to our shared human experience, causing us to see beyond that which too often divides us. There is a universal capacity to resist evil, hate and ignorance, this is particularly significant given the intolerance and division we continue to witness across many parts of the country. Let us all use this time to reignite the lamp of kindness and compassion within ourselves.
As you gather with family and friends to light the Diya, pray and exchange gifts I wish you a peaceful and joyous time. Shubh Diwali!

