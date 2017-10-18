Vince Cable: Growing NHS crisis shows need for penny on income tax

The Liberal Democrats have renewed calls to put a penny on income tax for the NHS, after BBC research today showed targets for cancer, A&E and planned operations are being missed en masse.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 18, 2017 4:10

Vince Cable in Twickenham

Nationally England, Wales and Northern Ireland have not hit one of their three key targets for 18 months.

Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable commented:

"Growing demand has stretched the NHS beyond its limits.

"Even our extraordinarily hard-working doctors and nurses can only do so much when the Conservatives are unwilling to address chronic funding shortages.

"This is why we're renewing our call for a penny on income tax for the NHS today - it's the best, most realistic way to tackle this crisis."

