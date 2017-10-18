Vince Cable: Growing NHS crisis shows need for penny on income tax

Nationally England, Wales and Northern Ireland have not hit one of their three key targets for 18 months.
Liberal Democrat Leader Vince Cable commented:
"Growing demand has stretched the NHS beyond its limits.
"Even our extraordinarily hard-working doctors and nurses can only do so much when the Conservatives are unwilling to address chronic funding shortages.
"This is why we're renewing our call for a penny on income tax for the NHS today - it's the best, most realistic way to tackle this crisis."