Vince Cable & Jo Swinson respond following cross party meeting on sexual harassment

The Liberal Democrats have agreed to cross party proposals which will see an independent grievance process, improved HR support, and the establishment of a cross-party working group to implement these changes.

Following the meeting Vince Cable, Leader of the Liberal Democrats said:

"These are the right first cross-party steps to address harassment and abuse in Westminster. There needs to be a robust, independent complaints system across Parliament that offers victims a safe, non-partisan procedure.”

Jo Swinson, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, added:

“Sexual harassment has sadly been a problem for far too long. We must now make sure these initial proposals are a positive catalyst for change.



“The cross-party talks today will hopefully mark the start of that change in Westminster.”