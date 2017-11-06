Vince Cable & Jo Swinson respond following cross party meeting on sexual harassment

Vince Cable and Jo Swinson have attended a joint meeting with the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and other party leaders to address sexual harassment in Westminster.

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 06, 2017 7:11

Palace of Westminster.

The Liberal Democrats have agreed to cross party proposals which will see an independent grievance process, improved HR support, and the establishment of a cross-party working group to implement these changes.

Following the meeting Vince Cable, Leader of the Liberal Democrats said:

"These are the right first cross-party steps to address harassment and abuse in Westminster. There needs to be a robust, independent complaints system across Parliament that offers victims a safe, non-partisan procedure.”

Jo Swinson, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, added:

“Sexual harassment has sadly been a problem for far too long. We must now make sure these initial proposals are a positive catalyst for change.

“The cross-party talks today will hopefully mark the start of that change in Westminster.”

