Vince Cable responds to Corbyn's conference speech

“Jeremy Corbyn has once again confirmed he is one of Brexit’s biggest cheerleaders."

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 27, 2017 4:09

“Corbyn and the Labour leadership have clearly decided they don’t want to discuss Brexit, which is an appalling abdication of responsibility on the major issue of the day.

“It’s all very well for them to talk about properly funding our NHS, but the fact is our public services are going to seriously suffer if the public finances continue to deteriorate due to the Labour and Tory vision of Brexit, ripping us out of the single market and customs union.

“Only the Liberal Democrats will offer the country an exit from Brexit, giving the British the final say on the deal in a referendum.”

