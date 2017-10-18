Vince Cable responds to UK debt crisis

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has said that the FCA figures revealing the extent of the British debt crisis exposes the weakness in the UK economy.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 18, 2017 4:10

Vince Cable in Twickenham

Vince Cable said:

“One in six of the population could not cope with even a modest rise in mortgage payments. Consumer credit is running at 10% a year. With the Bank of England predicted to increase interest rates, a recession could lead to repossessions and people defaulting on their debts. The danger is that this becomes a negative spiral.

“Half the population is now defined as being financially vulnerable, and real wages have fallen for six months in a row with inflation on the rise. And this is before the Conservatives have taken us out of the single market and customs union.

“It underlines the need to give people a breathing space for indebtedness in the short-term. It is depressing but not surprising that young people are shown to be the most indebted, reflecting the extent of inter-generational inequality.

“Yet Theresa May continues to talk about the strength of the UK economy. This is simply not the experience of many people in Britain today.”

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */