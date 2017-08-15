Voices of Grenfell residents must not be ignored again

Not investigating the underlying causes of the Grenfell Tragedy, including the chronic neglect of social housing in this country, is a wasted opportunity.

By Wera Hobhouse, Aug 15, 2017 12:08

Today's news that the Grenfell inquiry will not look into broader questions of social housing policy is a wasted opportunity.

Disappointingly, the inquiry will only look into the actions of Kensington and Chelsea Council in the run up to the tragedy.

This inquiry must fully consult the survivors of this terrible tragedy and get to the bottom of why their concerns were not acted upon.

The voices of Grenfell residents were tragically ignored once, they must not be ignored again.

But we must also address the underlying causes, including the chronic neglect of social housing in this country.

The failure to use this inquiry to examine these broader issues is a shameful, wasted opportunity.

