Core Team Volunteer Opportunities - Brecon & Radnorshire

By Amy Westcott on June 05, 2019

The Conservative MP for Brecon & Radnorshire in mid Wales is currently subject to a recall ballot, and we are preparing for a parliamentary by-election.

Brecon and Radnorshire is good territory for Liberal Democrats:

We first won B&R in a Parliamentary by-election in 1985, holding it until 1992, won it back in 1997 and held it until 2015. Kirsty Williams AM won the National Assembly seat in 1999 and continues to hold it. We can win again here.

We have many volunteering opportunities available. Please click below for details.

Volunteering opportunities in B & R

This is not an exhaustive list, but gives you an idea of the breadth of skills we need:

  • Staffing the ‘Front of House’ desk in our HQs
  • Organising our clerical team
  • Working in our print room
  • Helping with our Volunteer Accommodation Team
  • Helping plan out our poster and stake campaign
  • Making/putting up posters & stakes
  • Helping to organise VIP visits and candidate diary events
  • Joining our candidate driver rota
  • Running our phonebanking team
  • Running our canvass team
  • Taking photos and videos
  • Organising our delivery squads
  • Building our local volunteer network
  • Working in our data team
  • Helping to plan out Polling Day
  • Joining our artwork team to help with local micro-campaign artworking
  • Joining our digital team, helping to produce email and social content
  • Joining our research team
  • Helping our press team
  • Producing website content
  • Helping with internal party comms and marketing

To apply please email brecon@libdems.org.uk with the email subject: Volunteering

Please include any relevant information, skills, experience and background, outlining the areas of the campaign you are interested in and your availability. We expect any by-election to take place by 1 August.

Most roles are based in Powys, mid Wales – although some roles can be remote. Hours can be flexible depending on availability, our offices are open 7 days a week. Free accommodation with local members can be provided

