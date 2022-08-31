Volunteer - Federal Finance & Resources Committee

Location: London

Time requirement: Variable, roughly two hours a week

Remuneration: N/A this is a volunteer role

There is a vacancy to be filled until the end of this year. Whoever is appointed will be free to apply for a full three year term afterwards.This is a volunteer non-executive opportunity to help ensure the stability and success of the leading voice for a liberal, open society.

This role is home based with most meetings being held over zoom.

FFRC reports directly to the Federal Board and to Conference, planning and administering the finances of the Federal Party. It leads the budget process, presents the audited annual account to Conference, oversees the party’s regulatory compliance and works particularly closely with HQ staff on the operation of the party. More information can be found in Article 12 of our Constitution.

FFRC meets at roughly six times a year, scheduled outside of working hours, and this role can be conducted remotely. Reasonable travel expenses will be reimbursed. This vacancy is for one of the committee members elected by the Federal Board.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates from all walks of life.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

This advert will close on Friday 30th September.