10 Reasons to Volunteer at the Hub

Our Volunteer Hub has just opened in central London, and we've had a great first week. Hundreds of volunteers have come through our doors in the past few days, but there's always room for more. Here are our top 10 reasons to make the Volunteer Hub your after-work or weekend destination:

1. Lots of exciting work to be done

We have lots of important work that needs to be done including phone canvassing, mail sorting, survey input and much more. We have a job to suit all abilities and skill sets!

2. Fun phone banking events

We have lots of fun events for you to come and get involved in. With weekly Cakes & Calls and Dine & Dial sessions, as well as special events for the debates and election night, you won't be short of events to choose from!

3. Snacks and treats always available

You won't have to bring any food with you, or spend money on buying lunch. We have lots of snacks, food and drinks always available. If you have any dietary requirements let us know and we'll make sure you have something to chow down on! But if you do choose to bring your own food, we have kitchen facilities with a microwave and fridge.

4. Friendly welcoming faces

We have an amazing team working down here at the hub. Naomi, Peter, and Tara will always be here to welcome you in and get you started, supporting and guiding you along the way. We’re always up for a laugh and happy to have a chat. We’re here to make you feel comfortable and help you in any way we can.

5. Helping to get our candidates elected across the country

We may be based in London, but our work extends all across the country helping candidates in all our target seats get valuable information. Whether they’re in Orkney and Shetland, Sheffield, Cardiff, or Westminster, we’re working to help them all get elected.

6. Great experience for your CV

If you're looking for a way to help us win the election and add a little extra something to your CV, this is a great opportunity for you. We have lots of clerical and administrative work to be done, as well as opportunities to build your people skills by phone canvassing voters!

7. Great central location

We've got a great central location, easily accessible from lots of London tube lines and train stations. But shhhh! It's a secret until you sign up to volunteer with us! (Imagine the Bat Cave but much more suave).



8. Special guests popping in to say hi all the time!

We have people from the Party popping in all the time to say hello and even give us a hand with the work we do. You can expect to see a few VIPs in the coming weeks, keep an eye on the social media for events.

9. Meet other amazing activists

We have some many wonderful people from all across the country coming in and helping us out. It’s a great opportunity to meet fellow campaigners and build lasting connections and friendships building your network across the country.

10. Spread the Liberal Democrat vision for a brighter future

The best part is of course, reaching out to voters up and down the country, talking to them about what matters to them, and encouraging them to make the best choice for the country, to vote Liberal Democrat in this upcoming general election, to put a stop to Brexit, and to get on with making the UK a wonderful place to live.

Keen to check it out?

Email volunteer@libdems.org.uk to get involved, and follow our Facebook and Twitter to keep up to date with all our events and activities!

Volunteer Today!