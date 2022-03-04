Liberal Democrats

Volunteer Manager (East Dunbartonshire)

By Anonymous on March 04, 2022

Responsible to: Head of Campaigns for Scotland

Salary: £18-24,000 per annum 

Tenure: Fixed term to 31st May 2023 with the possibility of extension

Hours: Full time (37.5 hours per week)

Location: Local Party office in the constituency with some travel

(A relocation grant may be made for candidates who do not currently live in the Central Belt of Scotland)

Closing date:  5pm, Friday 25th March

Purpose of the Job

A rare and exciting opportunity has arisen to work for the Liberal Democrats in their top target seat in the UK.

This is an ideal position for someone who wants experience in working in politics and campaigns.

East Dunbartonshire is located within easy reach of Glasgow City Centre to the south and the Loch Lomond National Park to the North. Its proximity to Glasgow and the stunning countryside of Scotland make it an ideal place to relocate.

Missing out by just 149 votes in 2019, East Dunbartonshire is the Liberal Democrats top target seat in the UK. As Volunteer Manager, you will play a leading role in delivering the campaigns we need to secure the election of a Liberal Democrat MP and to elect a Liberal Democrat councillor in every ward in the seat.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.  

  • A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number, email address and two references
  • A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it 
  • To be considered for this position, please email your application to [email protected] with the subject line ‘East Dunbartonshire Volunteer Manager Application’ 

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The  Party  believes  it  is  essential  to  foster  equity,  equality,  diversion  and  inclusion  within  our workforce.  We  want  our employees  to  thrive  in  an  environment  where  everyone  is  welcome and  supported  to  achieve  their  potential.  It  is  important  to  celebrate  what  makes  us  unique  and that  you  feel  valued,  appreciated  and  free  to  be  who  you  are.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].