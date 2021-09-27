Job Title: Volunteer and Infrastructure manager (Chesham & Amersham)

Closing Date: 4th October 2021

Location: Chesham & Amersham Constituency

Salary: Between £22,000 - £24,000 per annum, depending on experience (job share applications may be considered, but full time is preferred)

Contract: Fixed term until six weeks past the next UK General Election

Reporting to: Campaigns Manager (South Central)

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

Job Description

Application Details:

To apply for the role please send a CV and covering letter describing your suitability to [email protected].

For further information about the role or the constituency please contact Chris Ward (Campaigns Manager – South Central) at [email protected].