Liberal Democrats

Volunteer and Infrastructure manager (Chesham & Amersham)

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on September 27, 2021

Job Title: Volunteer and Infrastructure manager (Chesham &amp; Amersham)

Closing Date: 4th October 2021

Location: Chesham &amp; Amersham Constituency

Salary: Between £22,000 - £24,000 per annum, depending on experience (job share applications may be considered, but full time is preferred)

Contract: Fixed term until six weeks past the next UK General Election

Reporting to: Campaigns Manager (South Central)

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures. 

Job Description 

Application Details:
To apply for the role please send a CV and covering letter describing your suitability to [email protected].
For further information about the role or the constituency please contact Chris Ward (Campaigns Manager – South Central) at [email protected].

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 1 Vincent Square, London, SW1P 2PN. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].