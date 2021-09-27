Liberal Democrats

Volunteer coordinator for Sheffield Liberal Democrats

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on September 27, 2021

Job Title: Volunteer coordinator for Sheffield Liberal Democrats

Closing Date: 3rd October 2021

Salary: £19,500 (pro-rata for a 22.5 hour role)

Contract: Fixed term until May 31st 2022, with the expectation of the role continuing.

Hours: 22.5 hours, flexible working hours including weekends as required.

Sheffield Lib Dems are recruiting to help the party become the largest group on Sheffield City Council and win back Sheffield Hallam.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms  then proceed with application procedures. 

Job Description 

How to apply


Please send a CV and a covering letter (no more than one side of A4) to [email protected]
If you would like us to not contact your references in advance, please make this clear in your application.

