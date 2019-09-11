Liberal Democrats

Volunteer Coordinator - St Albans

By Andrea Lozano on September 11, 2019

Full Job Description

Job Title:               Volunteer Coordinator - St Albans

Salary:                   A competitive package will be negotiated with the chosen candidate.

Tenure:                  3 month contract

Location:               St Albans

Closing Date:         Friday 20 September 2019

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

john.hale.stalbans@gmail.com

Please apply by email attaching:

  • A current detailed CV; including complete work history
  • A letter of application no more than 2 sides of A4 with (a) a statement of suitability (drawing from the competencies listed in the job description) and (b) a vision for the role (drawing from the key objectives set out in the job description); 
  • A completed diversity monitoring form.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Latest by-elections

Find out how you can help make a difference in the latest Parliamentary by-election.

Autumn Conference

Bournemouth: 14 - 17 Sept 2019

Our plan

Find out what the Liberal Democrats stand for and read our plan for Britain.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy