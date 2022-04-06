Volunteer - Equality, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Working Group

Hours: 4 hours a month, this may vary.

Location: working from home, occasional meetings in London.

The Party is seeking committed volunteers to help deliver our EEDI action plan. The current action plan is wide ranging and is made of a number of workstreams. The workstreams that we need further support in are:

Data and Insight

Governance

Engagement and internal communications

Learning

Recruitment

Our action plan has 4 objectives.

Objective 1 - Increase diversity across the Liberal Democrat party in HQ and all areas (state, region and local parties) of the party with a specific focus on diversity of candidates and in particular Black and Asian people and Disabled people (and other underrepresented communities).

Objective 2 - Embed and build capability and understanding of EEDI practice and enhance learning across all functions of the party through the governance and accountability and structures

Objective 3 - External positioning of Liberal Democrats, Diversity and inclusivity with the voters and the community ensuring consistency of terminology and language.

Objective 4 – Attraction and development / progression of capability and pipeline of members, potential votes, candidates, MP’s employees and leadership.

If you have demonstrable experience in any of the above areas please read the full job description and apply for this role.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from all suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief, sexual orientation or age.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact [email protected]:

A Covering Letter, no more than 3 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in this advert. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement;

A completed diversity monitoring form; and

[optional] a CV.

Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.