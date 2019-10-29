Job Tittle: Volunteer Fundraising Officer- Liverpool Constituency

Responsible to: Erica Kemp (Chair)

Tenure: Volunteer from Jan. 2020-ongoing

Hours: 10 hours per week

Location: Home based

Start Date: ASAP

Closing date: 30th Nov 2019

Purpose of job

To support major donor fundraising, communications & events and serve as a key member of the Liverpool Fundraising Team.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

alan.tormey@liverlibdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 1 page of A4 in length

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.