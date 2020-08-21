Volunteer Role - Federal Audit and Scrutiny Committee

The Liberal Democrats - Britain’s voice for a truly open, tolerant and united society - are seeking a volunteer for its Federal Audit and Scrutiny Committee (FASC).

FASC reports directly to the Federal Board and performs ‘deep dives’ aimed at improving Party effectiveness and scrutinising key decisions. It is responsible for commissioning the Party’s auditors and for representing the Party in any matters arising from the annual external audit. It also plays a key role in the Party’s internal audit function. More information can be found in Article 16 of our Constitution.

FASC meets at least four times a year, scheduled outside of working hours, and this role can be conducted remotely. Reasonable expenses will be reimbursed. Committee members are appointed directly by the Federal Board.

Applicants must be able to pass a fit and proper persons test. Prior professional experience in a relevant field, such as finance or risk, and/or experience as a non-executive or trustee are highly desirable. A commitment to the Liberal Democrats is required but evidence of substantial prior involvement is not and induction will be available.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates from all walks of life.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jack.coulson@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Applications will be considered on an ongoing process and the advert may close without warning.