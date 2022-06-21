Volunteers Organiser (Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Liberal Democrats)

Responsible to: Cambridgeshire County Co-ordinating Committee (C4) Chair & Lib Dem HQ Campaign Manager assigned to this area

Salary: Up to £23,000 p.a. (depending on experience)

Benefit: 3% pension contribution

Hours: Full time FTE 37.5 hours per week (part time can be considered depending on experience)

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Cambridge (with potential for working from home within Cambridgeshire)

Closing date: 11.59pm Sunday 17th July 2022 (applicants are encouraged to apply early as we may fill the position prior to the closing date)

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Liberal Democrats are seeking a Volunteers Organiser to help further build our volunteer campaign organisation that has delivered brilliant results in local and national elections in recent years.

Since taking control of South Cambridgeshire District Council in 2018, Cambridgeshire Lib Dems have had a consistent run of success: coming within 3,000 votes of taking the South Cambridgeshire constituency in the 2019 General Election, taking the leadership of Cambridgeshire County Council in a joint administration in 2021, and in 2022, making the gains to take the leadership of Huntingdonshire District Council in a joint administration, and making further gains in South Cambridgeshire to hold 37 of the 45 District Council seats.

The Volunteers Organiser role is a fantastic opportunity to lead the work of building the infrastructure and organisation necessary to make further gains in East Cambridgeshire District Council elections in 2023 as well as elect at least one Lib Dem MP in Cambridgeshire at the next General Election and further gains at Cambridgeshire County Council in 2025.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced person who is motivated and keen to see the Liberal Democrats succeed.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Application Details:

To apply for the role please send a CV and covering letter describing your suitability to Ian Sollom at [email protected]

For further information about the role or the county please contact Ian Sollom on 07722 065475.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please provide two referees including one from your or most recent current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Diversity, Inclusion and Equality is at our core here at Liberal Democrats, we promote behaviours that support the equality of all people and we believe it's important to celebrate what makes us unique and help to educate people about the different cultures, orientations, genders and more.