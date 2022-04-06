Volunteers needed to phone local party officers

Join the Liberal Democrats’ growing army of volunteers.

If you can spare a couple of hours on a monthly or quarterly basis, the Compliance Team needs you!

Our department ensures the Party’s compliance with the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act (PPERA) by completing and delivering accurate and timely reports to the Electoral Commission.

Local parties are required to meet regular deadlines for submitting their accounts and fines are levied by the Electoral Commission for non-compliance.

We need volunteers to make telephone calls to help us keep in contact with Local Parties and see what support they may need with this.

You need to have excellent communication and interpersonal skills; good IT capabilities and be great at record-keeping. Applicants must be members or registered supporters and be discreet.

Your support will make a big difference helping to ensure the Party meets its legal obligations when it comes to financial reporting.

Induction will be made available and extensive prior knowledge of the party or politics is not required and you can volunteer from home at times to suit you.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workplace. We want our volunteers to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

If you’re interested or wish to ask any questions, please contact us at: [email protected]

Please apply by email attaching a Covering Letter, no more than one side of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in this advert. Please also write your name and how we can best contact you on top of your supporting statement.