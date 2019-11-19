5 Reasons to vote Liberal Democrat

1. To Stop Brexit

Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote stop the Brexit mess the that Conservatives and Labour have left us in.

A Liberal Democrat government will Stop Brexit on day one. Then we’ll use the £50 billion Remain Bonus to properly fund our public services and tackle inequality across the country.

2. For Radical Climate Action

We are in the middle of a climate emergency. The Liberal Democrats are the only party with a radical, credible and detailed plan to tackle climate change.

The Liberal Democrats presided over the UK’s biggest ever increase in renewable energy. But we need to go even bigger. With a Liberal Democrat government, 80% of our electricity will be renewably sourced by 2030.

Check out our full plan to protect the planet for our children's future 👇

Our Climate Plan

3. To Give Every Child the Best Start in Life

We’re proud to have introduced the pupil premium to help level the playing field for children from low-income backgrounds. A Liberal Democrat government will go even further. We'll invest £10 billion in our schools every year so that every child can reach their full potential.

We will recruit 20,000 new teachers to solve the staffing crisis in our schools. We'll ensure that every pupil has the support they need to thrive.

4. For a Fairer Economy

Things aren’t working as they should. We need to revolutionise our economy and make it fairer for the workers of today and tomorrow.

The Liberal Democrats will give every adult £10,000 to spend on skills and training throughout their life - making sure our changing job market leaves no-one behind. We’ll introduce free childcare from nine months so no new parent has to choose between family and work.

5. To Transform Our Mental Health Services

The state of mental health services in our country is a disgrace. The NHS has been starved of the cash it desperately needs to cope with the mental health crisis in the UK.

The situation won’t improve until we treat mental health with the same importance and urgency as physical health.

A Liberal Democrat government will inject £11 billion directly into mental health services. Not to mention the boost the NHS will get from the Remain Bonus. We will make sure that everyone in this country gets the help they need as soon as they need it.

And that’s just our top 5 reasons to vote Lib Dem!

There are endless reasons why millions of people are voting Lib Dem on 12th December. Will you join them?