Your vote matters and is a Vote for Hope, Action and Transformation.

When I arrived in London as a teenager, Sir John Major was Prime Minister. I felt a connection with the City. My political views formed, firstly at university, and later whilst living in Islington. I joined the Liberal Democrats.

I was honoured to be elected as the Lead London Regional Diversity Champion. I continuously help to increase participation and engagement within our inclusion and diversity teams. I am vocal within Liberal Democrats Members to help represent those underrepresented in the UK Politics. In 2020 I founded the national BLAC Liberal Democrats (Blac Lives Action Committee) with the mission to make heard the voice of Black members within the Party.

Making the Party relevant to the UK’s diverse groups of voters will be key to any Liberal Democratic success and unlock our future.

I will call out injustice and celebrate success as I find them. I will help build our Party back.

I commit to make our Party better reflect the diversity and inclusion of the communities we serve.

I will empower our members to fully participate in the setting of our regional agendas. I will encourage a participatory approach to decision making and foster a shared ownership of decisions. I will use patience and understanding when working with people from diverse communites, age groups, ethnicity and nationalities. I care deeply about our unique and diverse communities and will work tirelessly for the well-being of society.

And let us not forget the needs of young adults and marginalized communities.

So your vote does matter and together we reclaim our Party.

Together we can ensure that new and exciting policies to promote inclusion are included in the bigger agenda.

Together we can showcase and evidence our view of a society that includes diverse communities in its decision making. Statistics shows those organisations flourishes.

These days we are surrounded by local, regional and global change. Our work-ethics and life-styles are rapidly changing. I will bring our LibDem values to the fore when campaigning and raise awareness of what we stand for.

Following COP26, what we need is meaningful engagement with our communities, and through this we can empower and build a more inclusive Britain, a caring Britian fit for the 21st Century, in a safe and sustainable world.

So my vision for London is a place based on a thriving and sustainable economy, where the air is fit to breathe, driven by green innovation, where every woman, man and and child reaches their full potential.

I believe London can maintain a global presence, founded on circular and carbon economies, made widely available through our expertise in, and access to, green finance.

A vote for me is a vote for Fresh Politics. A vote for me empowers and invests in all voters, and increase participation and engagement from the thousands of diaspora communities and develop grass-root initiatives.

In this country I believe a silent majority has for too long been ignored. Taken for granted. Let us give our people a voice. Let Liberal Democrats once again be the voice of the people. Of all the people. Together we can make a difference.

It is vital we truly reflect and understand the needs of our region. Promoting inclusion is everyone's responsibility. I can be that agent of change, and with your support, advance the understanding of what we, the Liberal Democrats, represent.

And gain electoral success.

I ask for your first preference vote.

Twitter @JNM1000

#Julliet4VP #JM4VP

Tel: 07742 384 052

Email:[email protected]