Let's work together to end racism in the Liberal Democrats now

Dear Lib Dem friends,

I know already you are as keen as I am to improve the experience of people from under-represented groups within the party, particularly people who are not White. May I

thank you now for your excellent attitude, for listening closely to my suggestions on what to do. The improvements are immediately noticeable. Please keep going.

You will have access to information about my decades of experience in the field of equalities and governance inside and outside the Liberal Democrats in my manifesto when you vote, if you are interested to get more information please email me at [email protected].

You have also received information about the culture change in the way we work that I would like to bring to the Liberal Democrats in the email of 20th November from Dan Schmeising, again if you don’t have it please contact [email protected].

Today I’d like to give you a few more hints and tips to try: